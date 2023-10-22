EMK Center now located in Gulshan

The US ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas today inaugurated the new location of the Edward M Kennedy (EMK) Center in Gulshan.

The EMK Center is now located at the level 6, Grand Delvistaa, CES (A) 1/A, road # 113, Gulshan Avenue, Dhaka.

A joint effort between the US embassy and JAAGO Foundation, the EMK Center aims to foster knowledge exchange, promote people to people ties, strengthen the relationship between the United States and Bangladesh.

The EMK Center is a hub for Bangladeshi youth for intellectual engagement, providing access to a wide range of resources, including books, digital materials, modern multimedia content, and online databases. The EMK Center also has a modern recording studio with AR/VR technology and one of the largest 3D printers in Dhaka. The center exhibits photographs, paintings, and art installations of aspiring artists.