Matiur Rahman with the Editor for a Day

Rupkatha Rahman has been a child journalist since when she was in Class 5. This young girl, now a student of Class 12 at Dhaka's Holy Cross College, was given the symbolic responsibility of being Prothom Alo's Editor for a Day on the occasion of World Children's Day. When any child takes responsibility at an important position in the media, the government, a business company, an educational institution or such, this is called "Kids' Takeover". This is an initiative of UNICEF on the occasion of World Children's Day. They keep their commitment to children in this manner, remind adults about their responsibility towards children.

All over the world, by means of Kid's Takeover, children get to take up an important office, express their views, implement their ideas and take various steps. Taking over the symbolic responsibility as the editor of Prothom Alo, Rupkatha Rahman expressed her concern about children's rights. She shared her views and offered advice. During her discussions with Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman, the role of the media in ensuring children's rights, the challenges and other issues were raised.