‘Minimum Standards for Child Protection in Humanitarian Action’ launched

The Minimum Standards for Child Protection in Humanitarian Action were jointly launched by the Ministry of Women’s and Children’s Affairs and the Office of the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commission, with the support of UNHCR and UNICEF in in Dhaka Thursday, reports BSS.

Today’s joint launch represents the concerted efforts amongst all actors to ensure that no child is left behind, a joint press release said.

The Minimum Standards – or CPMS – were initially developed by The Alliance for Child Protection in Humanitarian Action in 2012. The CPMS reflect a consensus on what are considered to be appropriate child protection interventions in humanitarian contexts.

They establish basic common principles and help improve the quality of programming, strengthen coordination between actors, and facilitate advocacy and communication efforts on child protection.