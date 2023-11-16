UGC asks private universities to take BdREN services

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked the private universities to take the services from Bangladesh Research and Education Network (BdREN) in a bid to reach their desired goals in the case of education and research.

UGC member professor Biswajit Chanda made the call at a workshop titled “Improvement of Private Universities through Receiving BdREN Services,” held at the UGC auditorium in the city on Thursday, said a press release.

BdREN is providing various types of digital services by establishing a world-class network. BdREN is maintaining professionalism in providing these services and developing software applications to speed up the UGC activities, he said.