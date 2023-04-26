Bangladeshi photographer Zobayer receives prestigious Alexia Grant

Bangladeshi photographer Md. Zobayer Hossain Joati received the prestigious Alexia Grant for his project “We live to Fight”.

The names of the grant recipients were announced on 19 April and Zobayer, who is a student of Counter Foto, was one of the student grant recipients.

This year participants from 54 countries submitted for professional and student grants. The winners were selected by jurors Gail Fletcher of The Guardian, Nicole Werbeck of NPR, and David Gonzalez of The New York Times. Whitney C Johnson, VP for visuals and immersive experiences at National Geographic moderated the judging process.