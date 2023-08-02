National Environmental Olympiad 2023 held

The country’s first ‘National Environmental Olympiad 2023’ at the university level was held by Bangladesh Poribeshbid Society (BPS) on Saturday.
The winners of the regional phase of the Olympiad competed in the national phase which was held at the Institute of Architects in Agargaon, Dhaka, said a press release from BPS.
Close to 600 students took part in the Olympiad. Shifat Ayesha of Bangladesh University of Professional won in the national level. Rahamoni Khanam of Bangladesh Agricultural University came in second and Farhana Karim of Noakhali University of Science and Technology finished third.
A cash reward of Tk 30 thousand, Tk 20 thousand and Tk 10 thousand was presented to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place holders respectively. They were also handed certificates.
The prize giving ceremony of the event was held in the afternoon. Mutual Trust Bank was the main sponsor of the event.
The press release further said that the deputy minister for environment, forest and climate change Habibun Nahar was the chief guest in the closing ceremony.
PKSF chairman Kazi Khaliquzzaman Ahmed presided over the event. Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University’s treasurer Md Sirajul Islam, the same university’s meteorology department’s professor Towhida Rashid, Change Initiative’s executive director Md Zakir Hossain Khan and Mutual Trust Bank Limited’s additional executive director Chowdhury Akhtar Asif, among others, were present.
The speakers at the event said, everyone has to work at the individual level to conserve the environment. If the environment and the nature survives, the people will also thrive. The speakers urged the youth to play a more active role in environment conservation.