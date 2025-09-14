Climate adaptation: Students can bring a ray of hope

Bangladesh is one of the countries that are most vulnerable to climate change. The impacts are already evident. On one hand there is coastal erosion, cyclones and tidal surges. On the other, there are disasters such as landslides in the hills and drought, making lives and livelihoods increasingly difficult. In such circumstances, it has become important to involve students in protecting the lives of the marginalised communities.

The UN Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) and the UNDP’s Local Government Initiative on Climate Change (LoGIC) project have supported many like these students. Implemented under the Local Government Division of the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives (LGRD), the LoGIC project is a joint effort of the Government of Bangladesh, Sweden, Denmark, UNCDF, and UNDP.