JICA volunteer arrives to resume JOCV programme in Bangladesh

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has brought back the Japan Overseas Cooperation Volunteer (JOCV) Programme to Bangladesh in September 2023, stated a press release.
The programme resumed after seven years with the arrival of a physical therapy volunteer in the memorable year of the 50th anniversary of Japanese Official Development Assistance (ODA) to Bangladesh which, started back in 1973.
The JOCV is a widely recognised cooperation scheme operated as a part of the Japanese Official Development Assistance (ODA) implemented by JICA.
Through the programme, Japanese citizens volunteer in the partnered countries and use their skills and expertise to contribute to social and economic development.
Since 1973, JICA has dispatched 1,284 volunteers to Bangladesh, who conducted numerous activities tirelessly in the sectors of rural development, education, health, information and communication technology (ICT), vocational training, solid waste management, sports, and so forth.
Unfortunately, the program was suspended in 2016 following the tragic incident at Holey Artisan Bakery. Thus, it is a joyous occasion for JICA to resume the JOCV programme in Bangladesh.
The physical therapy volunteer expressing her enthusiasm said, “I am excited to be the first JICA volunteer to arrive in Bangladesh after the resumption of the JOCV programme. I look forward to contributing my skills and knowledge to support the service delivery for the disabled at the hospital.”
In this regard economic relations division secretary Sharifa Khan said, “We are pleased to welcome JOCV back to Bangladesh. Her skills and experience will be invaluable to developing physical therapy in our country.”
Chief representative of JICA Bangladesh office Ichiguchi Tomohide commented, “The volunteer is the essential part of our cooperation programmes. Bringing back volunteers shows our commitment to walking with the people of Bangladesh towards their development and further advancing the friendship and trust between the two countries.”
“We are expecting more volunteers to be dispatched to Bangladesh in the coming months and years and I am so thrilled to see the positive impacts all over the country through our volunteers’ activities and their mutual collaboration with Bangladeshi people at the field level,” Tomohide added.
The recommencement of the JOCV programme is a celebratory milestone in the long-standing partnership between Japan and Bangladesh. It is a valuable way to share knowledge and expertise and to help Bangladesh build a more prosperous future.