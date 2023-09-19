JICA volunteer arrives to resume JOCV programme in Bangladesh

The physical therapy volunteer expressing her enthusiasm said, “I am excited to be the first JICA volunteer to arrive in Bangladesh after the resumption of the JOCV programme. I look forward to contributing my skills and knowledge to support the service delivery for the disabled at the hospital.”

In this regard economic relations division secretary Sharifa Khan said, “We are pleased to welcome JOCV back to Bangladesh. Her skills and experience will be invaluable to developing physical therapy in our country.”

Chief representative of JICA Bangladesh office Ichiguchi Tomohide commented, “The volunteer is the essential part of our cooperation programmes. Bringing back volunteers shows our commitment to walking with the people of Bangladesh towards their development and further advancing the friendship and trust between the two countries.”