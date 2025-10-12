“We must not detach ourselves from the spirit of the July mass uprising. We must move forward with that spirit in mind. You have entered the university by proving your merit and capability. Do not let anyone lead you astray. Be honest, be guided by your conscience,” said Professor M Enamullah, vice-chancellor (VC) of Hajee Mohammad Danesh Science and Technology University (HSTU) in Dinajpur.

He added, “Along with academic learning and skill development, you must take part in social activities and sports. Spread positive messages all around. Let others be inspired by you. Prothom Alo Bondhushava is already doing such commendable work, and I hope it will continue to do so in the future as well.”

The VC said this while speaking as the chief guest at the opening ceremony of a workshop titled ‘Smart Skills: From learning to leading’, held this Saturday morning at the university auditorium. The event was organised by the National Executive Board of Prothom Alo Bondhushava, with the support of HONOR Bangladesh, to enhance the skills of Bondhushava members. More than 250 members from nine Bondhushava units in the Rangpur division took part in the workshop.