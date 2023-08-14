East West University inaugurates modern cafeteria

Professor Mohammed Farashuddin, chief advisor of the EWU and former governor of the Bangladesh Bank, MP HN Ashequr Rahman, member of the board of trustees of the EWU, and EU vice-chancellor professor MM Shahidul Hassan also attended the inaugural ceremony of the EWU cafeteria.

Around five hundred consumers will be able to take food at once in this newly-built cafeteria. The cafeteria has the capacity of feeding 10,000 people a day.

The restaurant has been decorated artistically along with a central air conditioning and an automatic fire extinguishing system.