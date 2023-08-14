East West University inaugurates modern cafeteria

The East West University (EWU) on Monday inaugurated a newly-built modern cafeteria on campus to serve fresh food to the students in a festive environment.
Syed Manzur Elahi, chairperson of the board of trustees of EWU and former advisor of the caretaker government of Bangladesh, inaugurated the cafeteria at the EWU campus in the capital’s Aftabnagar area.
Professor Mohammed Farashuddin, chief advisor of the EWU and former governor of the Bangladesh Bank, MP HN Ashequr Rahman, member of the board of trustees of the EWU, and EU vice-chancellor professor MM Shahidul Hassan also attended the inaugural ceremony of the EWU cafeteria.
Around five hundred consumers will be able to take food at once in this newly-built cafeteria. The cafeteria has the capacity of feeding 10,000 people a day.
The restaurant has been decorated artistically along with a central air conditioning and an automatic fire extinguishing system.