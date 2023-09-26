ActionAid, YPF for incorporating youth perspective in policymaking  

The two most common demands that emerged from all the youth groups present were regarding Climate change and the skills gap in catering to the demands of the 4th IR. Leaders from different youth groups shared the common demands pertaining to Climate change, such as transitioning to renewable energy, building climate resilience and empowering the young to work towards building resilience. They also emphasized on identifying the skills gap and bolster industry-academia linkage.

Korban Ali, Deputy Director, Democracy International highlighted, “We need youth representation in the parliament as well as an allocated budget for empowering the youth.”

The policy makers from various political parties had a consensus on the need to increase youth participation in policymaking.

Farhan Arif, Joint Secretary of Bangladesh Jatiotabadi Chatra Dal said “At the end of the day, the youth will have to come forward to save Bangladesh. Those who are young, they are the ones who need to rise up and be more involved in politics”.

When asked about the lack of youth representation in parliament, Saddam Hussain, President, BCL reiterated, “it should be made mandatory for parties to nominate the youth in order to increase representation of the youth in decision making.”