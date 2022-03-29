Soaring to new heights in Int’l Math Olympiad

Prothom Alo was first in Bangladesh to start staging Math Olympiads. Upon the requests from professor Muhammed Zafar Iqbal and professor Mohammad Kaykobad, the Prothom Alo editor took the initiative in June of 2004.

In 2011, other than the first place medal, Jawad also received his first internet modem. Jawad recalled how that changed his life, “That modem introduced me to the internet. After that I’ve learnt a lot through the internet.” His mother Syeda Farzana Khanam and father Ahmed Abu Junayed also supported and encouraged him at every step of his journey.

Jawad said, “I have represented Bangladesh thrice in three different countries, gained a lot of experience. I have made a lot of friends, have seen many famous mathematicians up close and have heard them speak.”

Jawad has continued climbing new heights since his Math Olympiad days and is now studying at MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology), one of the leading universities in the world.

Dutch-Bangla Bank’s executive director Abul Kashem Md. Shirin told Prothom Alo that DBBL is delighted and proud to be a part of the Dutch-Bangla Bank-Prothom Alo Math Festival from nearly the beginning. This has given us the opportunity to showcase the talents of our youth to the world. Not only in International Math and Physics Olympiads, our talented youths are now proving their merit in world famous universities and Silicon Valley. It has also initiated a qualitative change in the way math is taught in the country. All of this has been possible thanks to the math committee’s leadership, our assistance and Prothom Alo’s management.

* Munir Hasan is Head, Youth Programme and Events, Prothom Alo