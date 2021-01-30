Students to get one-time grant after working as librarians: Khalid

State minister for cultural affairs KM Khalid on Saturday said the ministry will provide one-time grant to students after giving them the responsibility of librarians in private libraries, reports BSS.

“After giving the responsibility of librarian to a student, the private library concerned will be provided with a one-time grant equal to the amount a student needs to spend for studies per year,” he told a function in the city.

“There are 1,379 private libraries on the paper across the country, of which 800 are active. Due to the lack of librarians, it is not possible to manage most of the libraries properly,” he said.