Students to get one-time grant after working as librarians: Khalid

State minister for cultural affairs KM Khalid on Saturday said the ministry will provide one-time grant to students after giving them the responsibility of librarians in private libraries, reports BSS.
“After giving the responsibility of librarian to a student, the private library concerned will be provided with a one-time grant equal to the amount a student needs to spend for studies per year,” he told a function in the city.
“There are 1,379 private libraries on the paper across the country, of which 800 are active. Due to the lack of librarians, it is not possible to manage most of the libraries properly,” he said.
He was speaking as the chief guest at the ‘Second Dhaka Library / Library Delegates Conference’ organised by Bangladesh Grantha Suhrid Samiti and Beraid Public Library at the old Eidgah ground in the capital, said a press release. Describing the Beraid Public Library as an ideal library, the state minister said such extraordinary initiatives are not usually seen on the personal level.
Mentioning his experience of getting vaccinated against COVID-19, KM Khalid urged everyone to get vaccinated quickly.
“It has no side effects, it is a completely safe and risk-free vaccine,” he said.
He also called for immediate vaccination of those who are spreading confusion and propaganda about the vaccine, including the BNP leaders.
Headmaster of Beraid Muslim High School Mirza Lutfar Rahman presided over the programme while chairman of parliamentary standing committee on the ministry of posts, telecommunications and information technology AKM Rahmatullah presented the keynote paper.