Students to get one-time grant after working as librarians: Khalid

Prothom Alo English Desk

State minister for cultural affairs KM Khalid on Saturday said the ministry will provide one-time grant to students after giving them the responsibility of librarians in private libraries, reports BSS.

“After giving the responsibility of librarian to a student, the private library concerned will be provided with a one-time grant equal to the amount a student needs to spend for studies per year,” he told a function in the city.

“There are 1,379 private libraries on the paper across the country, of which 800 are active. Due to the lack of librarians, it is not possible to manage most of the libraries properly,” he said.

Advertisement

He was speaking as the chief guest at the ‘Second Dhaka Library / Library Delegates Conference’ organised by Bangladesh Grantha Suhrid Samiti and Beraid Public Library at the old Eidgah ground in the capital, said a press release. Describing the Beraid Public Library as an ideal library, the state minister said such extraordinary initiatives are not usually seen on the personal level.

Mentioning his experience of getting vaccinated against COVID-19, KM Khalid urged everyone to get vaccinated quickly.

“It has no side effects, it is a completely safe and risk-free vaccine,” he said.

He also called for immediate vaccination of those who are spreading confusion and propaganda about the vaccine, including the BNP leaders.

Headmaster of Beraid Muslim High School Mirza Lutfar Rahman presided over the programme while chairman of parliamentary standing committee on the ministry of posts, telecommunications and information technology AKM Rahmatullah presented the keynote paper.

Advertisement

More News

Amar Ekushey Book Fair to begin 18 March

Amar Ekushey Book Fair preparation

Two KU students end hunger strike

Two expelled students of Khulna University fall sick as they have been observing hunger strike at the university premises since Tuesday night, seeking a five-point demand including withdrawal of their expulsion.

Nominations open for young people to join Commonwealth Youth Council

The Commonwealth Youth Council is one of the world’s largest and most diverse youth-led bodies

Youth can take lead in developing CMSMEs: Gowher Rizvi

Youth can take lead in developing CMSMEs: Gowher Rizvi