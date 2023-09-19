Actionist Foundation holds symposium on suicide prevention, addiction

Special guest Tarana Halim said, “More than half of the population of Bangladesh is women. If we don’t pay attention to these women, if we don’t look after their mental health, then the majority of the population would not be proficient enough and with more than half of a population lagging behind, a country can never progress. This is the ultimate truth.”

She also said, “As women, it is one of our great misfortunes that every step of the way in our life we have to prove that we can. In the case of men, everyone assumes that they can. That’s why women have to put in extra effort. This is a mental pressure that they have to go through.”

“Those who think their mental illness or depression make them vulnerable, my advice to them is that they should go and seek professional help and openly ask their family for help. In the end, you can swim across your troubles as a team,” she added.