UK-Italy-Bangladesh collaboration call for climate-related photo submission

It added that the British Council, the British High Commission in Bangladesh and the Italian Embassy in Bangladesh, have announced a photo competition to facilitated the exhibition.
Drik Picture Library Bangladesh, Picture People UK and Fondazione UniVerde, Italy are partnering with the initiative.
The theme of the photography competition is A Better Tomorrow and submissions should be made in the following themes: My Beautiful Planet, Planet in Crisis, and Hope for the Planet.
Interested Bangladeshi national aged 18-35 years can submit a maximum of five photographs before the deadline on 21 August.
Entries must be submitted here.
A pool of juries including Drik Picture Library managing director Shahidul Alam, Picture People Uk director Nick Danziger, Italian Photography Association member Bruno D'Amicis will select the winning photographs.
Thirty selected photographs will be exhibited physically in Dhaka to coincide with the COP26 Glasgow conference. Besides, a virtual exhibition and touring the exhibition in Milan and Glasgow will be arranged, the release said.