UK-Italy-Bangladesh collaboration call for climate-related photo submission

Historically youth voices have often been secondary to the discussion, their views, ideas and solutions under-represented or side-lined from substantive discussion among government leaders and officials.

To address this gap, governments of the United Kingdom and Italy seek to connecting youths in the run-up to the COP26 Glasgow conference in November 2021 and the Youth COP in Milan in September 2021. The UK and Italy will co-chair the two global conferences.

As part of the effort, the two nations extended have joined hands with Bangladesh– the current chair of the Climate Vulnerable Forum–in collaborating a photo exhibition to raise awareness of local climate change issues among youngsters via the medium of visual arts, a press release issued on Tuesday said.