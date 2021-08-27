UNDP, Grameenphone launch ‘Masterclass’ series for youth skill development

Grameenphone and UNDP are set to launch a virtual learning 'Masterclass' series in a mutual effort to unleash the potential of the youth of Bangladesh by equipping them with relevant skills and getting them future-ready.

The 'Masterclass' series titled “Get Future Ready: Need for Skills,” is a part of their commitment made on the last World Youth Skills Day and the sessions shall commence on Saturday, 28 August and continue till 25 September, said a press release.