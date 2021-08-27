UNDP, Grameenphone launch ‘Masterclass’ series for youth skill development

A pool of prominent leaders and experts will engage and guide the participant youth with the objective of enabling economic opportunities for all, especially in the post-pandemic era.
The initiative would connect the leading industry experts to the future professionals and transforming the country’s population dividend into the key driving force of the economy through workforce capability developments.
A panel of distinguished mentors including Sudipto Mukerjee, resident representative, UNDP Bangladesh, Rubana Huq, former president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, Ridwan Kabir, vice president, AT&T, Zaved Akhtar, CEO, Unilever and Yasir Azman, CEO, Grameenphone, will grace the sessions.
Sudipto Mukerjee, Resident Representative of UNDP Bangladesh, will conduct the first session on the engaging topic – “Inclusion, more than just diversity,” at 07:30pm on Saturday.
All sessions of “Masterclass” will be broadcast live on Grameenphone, UNDP, and Prothom Alo’s Facebook platforms, according to the press release.
Through interactive Zoom sessions, the speakers will discuss various aspects of inclusion, entrepreneurship, global professional scenario, innovation, leadership, and other business and career highlights.
Selective university students currently doing the Communication Skills, Digital Marketing & Entrepreneurship course under GP Explorers – a skills-led digital academy by Grameenphone – will join the sessions.
Yasir Azman, CEO of Grameenphone, said, "As a collective force, we have achieved remarkable success in accelerating growth, lowering poverty and improving human development over the last years. However, for unleashing the potential further, we must better equip to get future-ready and realize our youth dividend to the fullest. Therefore, we will continue our efforts to engage with bright minds, prepare the youth nationwide with the future-fit skills, ensure that no one is left behind will surely enable our country to soar to new heights".
"I am thankful to distinguished experts, leaders and resource persons for joining this Masterclass series and believing in the cause," he added.
UNDP’s Resident Representative, Sudipto Mukerjee said, “This series of Masterclass, will orient young people to the kinds of soft skills and values which are increasingly considered essential in any workplace and in turn equipping them to become good professionals.”
“UNDP is working with all development actors including the private sector to co-create platforms to help youth to not only access more dignified economic opportunities but through that becoming better able to contribute a modern and prosperous Bangladesh for all,” he added.