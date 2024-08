The 46th BCS written exam scheduled to begin on 28 August has been postponed, Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) has said in a press release.

It said the new date and seat plan will be disclosed through notification later.

The written exam will be held in Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet, Rangpur and Mymensingh.

A total of 10,638 candidates will attend the written examination.