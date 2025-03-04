JCI Dhaka Independent celebrates fifth year of foundation
JCI Dhaka Independent, a local organisation of Junior Chamber International Bangladesh, successfully hosted its first general members’ meeting (GMM) of 2025 and chain handover ceremony, followed by a celebratory fifth-year event, on 25 February at Celebrity Convention Hall in Gulshan, reports a press release.
The GMM commenced at 7:00 pm and was presided over by the 2025 local president, KM Mezbah Rahman. The meeting began with reciting the JCI creed, mission, and vision by local secretary general, SM Salauddin Kader, setting a tone of purpose and commitment.
Discussions centered on the organisation’s strategic projects for the year, with detailed insights provided by the newly appointed board members: immediate past local president (IPLP) SM Waliullah Hossain, executive vice president (EVP) Shakila Yasmin, treasurer Saadi Uddin Ahmed, general legal counsel Rafael Mursalin.
A comprehensive treasury report was presented by Saadi Uddin Ahmed, followed by an overview of upcoming local and national JCI Bangladesh events by local organisation mentor, Nahid Hasan.
After the GMM, the chain handover ceremony officially recognised the transition of leadership, with the succession chain being presented to 2025 local president Mezbah Rahman Sehan by the 2024 local president SM Waliullah Hossain.
Following the formal proceedings, JCI Dhaka Independent celebrated its fifth anniversary with a vibrant programme that included a musical performance by the chapter’s in-house band, featuring 2025 local secretary general Salauddin Kader and 2025 local general legal counsel Rafael Mursalin.
The celebration was attended by distinguished guests from various industries, including successful businesspeople and entrepreneurs, marking a milestone in the organisation's journey.
The event was graced by the presence of JCI Bangladesh national president Kazi Fahad and other national governing board (NGB) members, underscoring the significance of the occasion.
Notably, the celebration was attended by past local presidents, 2021 local president senator Tasnuva Ahmed, 2023 local president Fakhrul Alam Mukul, and 2024 local president SM Waliullah Hossain along with founding members of JCI Dhaka Independent, celebrating the organisation's rich history and continued growth.
JCI is a worldwide organisation of young professionals and leaders between the ages of 18 and 40. The JCI headquarters is in St Louis, Missouri, US.
JCI Bangladesh is running its operation with around 40 local organisations with a member base of around 5,000 and the local organisations are functioning to serve the community, society, and at the national level.