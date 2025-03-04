JCI Dhaka Independent celebrates fifth year of foundation

JCI Dhaka Independent, a local organisation of Junior Chamber International Bangladesh, successfully hosted its first general members’ meeting (GMM) of 2025 and chain handover ceremony, followed by a celebratory fifth-year event, on 25 February at Celebrity Convention Hall in Gulshan, reports a press release.

The GMM commenced at 7:00 pm and was presided over by the 2025 local president, KM Mezbah Rahman. The meeting began with reciting the JCI creed, mission, and vision by local secretary general, SM Salauddin Kader, setting a tone of purpose and commitment.

Discussions centered on the organisation’s strategic projects for the year, with detailed insights provided by the newly appointed board members: immediate past local president (IPLP) SM Waliullah Hossain, executive vice president (EVP) Shakila Yasmin, treasurer Saadi Uddin Ahmed, general legal counsel Rafael Mursalin.