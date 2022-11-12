10 people get Joy Bangla Youth Award 2022

ICT adviser to the prime minister and CRI chairperson Sajeeb Wazed Joy on Saturday handed over the Joy Bangla Youth Award 2022 to winners in a ceremony at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Youth Development at Savar on the city's outskirt.

In the sixth edition of the event, 10 youth organisations received the award under five categories, reports BSS.

The winners in the category of 'Climate and Innovation' are Robolife Technologies (Joy Barua) and BK School and Research (Bijon Kumar).

Boson Biggan Sangho (Muhammad Majedur Rahman) and Ucchash (Prasenjit Kumar Saha) won the award in 'Community Wellness' category.

In the category of 'Culture and Communications' the winners are Youth Planet (ABM Mahmudul Hasan) and BigyanPriyo (Muhammad Saon Mahmud).

Mojar School (Aryan) and Milon Smriti Pathagar (Asaduzzaman) received the award in the category of 'Skill and Employment'.

Switch Bangladesh Foundation (Md Mainul Ahsan), Bindu Women Development Organization (Jannatul Mawa) got the award in 'Social Inclusion' category.

These 10 organisations were selected from over 600 applications.

Apart from the award, two persons were conferred with 'Lifetime Joy Bangla Youth Award' for their special contributions to the country.

Cartoonist and chief editor of 'Unmad' magazine Ahsan Habib and writer-researcher Youngguang Mro were conferred with the lifetime achievement award. Habib got the award in 'Pathfinder' category while Mro in 'Writing and Research' category.

The award is designed to recognise countrywide young change-makers, help them network among themselves and enhance the services, they are providing to their communities already.

Since its inception in November 2014, Young Bangla, the youth wing of Centre for Research and Information (CRI), has been conferring Joy Bangla Youth Award to the youths and youth organisations successfully involved in changing the social paradigm in their respective areas.