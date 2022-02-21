Will Sumaiya's dreams ever come true?

It was 3 February, Thursday night. My uncle, aunt and I had set out to distribute blankets to the homeless poor on the streets of Chattogram, in the bone-chilling cold.

After distributing the blankets on different footpaths along the Arkan Road between Kaptai Rastar Matha and Bahaddarhat, we returned to Kaptai Rastar Matha at around 11:00pm.

While we were looking for more people to give the blankets, I happened to notice a little girl in a blue school uniform standing in front of a grocery store. She was with two of her younger siblings.