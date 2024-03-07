Empowering youth as smart citizens for a safe and inclusive cyberspace
Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) of the ICT Division and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) jointly organised a three-day training workshop titled 'Building Mental Health Resilience Against Cyberbullying and Online Harms' at BRAC University in Dhaka, supported by the National Mental Health Institute.
Over three hundred university students attended six sessions over three days to build their capacities as smart citizens to navigate the digitally connected world and contribute to building a Smart Bangladesh, stated a press release.
National Mental Health Strategic Plan 2020–2025 highlights the need to “provide sustainable, comprehensive, integrated and responsive mental health and social care services at all levels.”
In addition to various government-led initiatives, Partnerships for a more Tolerant, Inclusive Bangladesh (PTIB) project of UNDP and BCC are organising a series of capacity-building trainings to protect students from the adverse effects of cyberbullying and other online harms and equip them with knowledge and skills to build their mental health resilience against it.
Under the direct supervision of the PTIB project, Moner Bondhu, a psychosocial support organisation, is conducting the training through the Peace Café of BRAC University. Students were trained in mental health topics, including how to cope with the trauma of cyberbullying and other harmful effects of online harm, self-care, and respecting others.
Md Shamsul Arefin, secretary of the ICT Division, joined the inaugural session of the training programme virtually and encouraged the students. He urged, 'This initiative needs to be taken not only in BRAC University but also in other universities of the country consecutively. Such initiatives will help build a smart Bangladesh.'
Mental health resilience-related workshops are necessary not only for the students but also for the parents. By working together, we can ensure our cyberspace is safe for our younger generations, said Ranajit Kumar, executive director (Grade-1) of BCC.
Kamal Uddin Ahmed Chowdhury, professor at the department of Clinical Psychology of Dhaka University, Helal Uddin Ahmed, associate professor at National Institute of Mental Health, Hasina Momotaz, national professional Officer (Mental Health), World Health Organization, Jabed Sultan Pias, digital marketing specialist, Prothom Alo, Kazi Rumana Haque, lead psychosocial counselor, Moner Bondhu, and other experts provided training to the students.
Helal Uddin Ahmed, one of the key advisors of this initiative from the National Mental Health Institute, told the students, "You must remember, ‘Stranger is a danger.’ Through online means, we expose ourselves to many strangers. With the help of your trusted friends, you can keep yourself safe in cyberspace.”
It is mentioned that this training has already been provided to more than three hundred students of Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University to build their mental health resilience as a part of the joint UNDP-DPPA global initiative 'Integrating Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) in Conflict Prevention and Peacebuilding.'
Peace Cafés of Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University and BRAC University, Centre for Peace and Justice (CPJ) of BRAC University, Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime Unit (CTTC) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), CBM Global Disability Inclusion, and World Health Organization are collaborating in this programme.
Md Abu Sayed, project director (Deputy Secretary), PTIB project and director, BCC, David Dowland, registrar, BRAC University, Sheela Tasneem Haq, senior governance specialist, Robert Stoelman, project manager, Faisal Bin Majid, research analyst of UNDP Bangladesh, Nadim Farhad, peace and development officer, UN Resident Coordinator's Office in Bangladesh, Antara Tasneem, Center for Peace and Justice, BRAC University, Tawhida Shiropa, founder and CEO, Moner Bondhu, along with other officials and members of the Peace Café, attended the training.