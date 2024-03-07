Empowering youth as smart citizens for a safe and inclusive cyberspace

Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) of the ICT Division and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) jointly organised a three-day training workshop titled 'Building Mental Health Resilience Against Cyberbullying and Online Harms' at BRAC University in Dhaka, supported by the National Mental Health Institute.

Over three hundred university students attended six sessions over three days to build their capacities as smart citizens to navigate the digitally connected world and contribute to building a Smart Bangladesh, stated a press release.

National Mental Health Strategic Plan 2020–2025 highlights the need to “provide sustainable, comprehensive, integrated and responsive mental health and social care services at all levels.”