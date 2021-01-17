Youth can take lead in developing CMSMEs: Gowher Rizvi

He said that linkage of our entrepreneurs with an international supply chain has now come to be a pressing demand of the time to maintain the rally of growth.

From his experience of working with the indigenous community, Rizvi said that although training and skills development activities that are being undertaken for indigenous and marginal people are appropriate but the main problem lies in creating linkage for them with the market.

Historically, entrepreneurs are inclined towards sole proprietorship of their business but in case of the indigenous tribes they think and function like a community and that is how businesses are developed amongst them.

To attain the vision of 2030 of the government, it is important to bring forward the underprivileged citizens in the community and he hopes ICE Centre would play a pivotal role.

He advised the youth to be on their toes to tackle another global pandemic if it ever comes again.

Nihad Kabir stated that it is important to address cottage, micro, small and medium enterprises individually while developing policies on different issues such as dealing with the issue like internationalisation of CMSMEs sectors or bank policies in providing financial support.

By applauding Project REVIVE for its mapping initiative of the 64 districts, she emphasised its outcome to be useful for the development and industrialisation of the districts.