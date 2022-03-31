Youth-led innovations awarded Tk 600,000

On March 29-30, a boot camp was held in Dhaka with these seven planning teams, where their plans were re-mentored. Along with Save the Children's experts, officials from government agencies like BADC, BSTI and private companies like I-Farmer, Lal Teer, Nogordola, BASIS also mentored the teams through a two-day workshop who had given plan related to their respective sector.

On Thursday, the winning teams at the district level presented their plans to the judges at a hotel in Dhaka. Judges included government officials, staff from international donors, businessmen, youth development experts and engineers. After the presentation each team described their plans in one minute. The jury decided the final three winners.

A total five teams have been awarded in the three positions. Winning the first position, team Coco-Shar received Tk 200,000 from Save the Children in Bangladesh. The second winning team Satkhira Swapna Konnya received Tk 100,000 while in third position team Ureka Group, Moulavibazar Bijwala and Sholo Ana Khati Dudh won Tk 100,000 each.