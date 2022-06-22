Youths should cut dependency on job market: Zahid Russell

Save the Children organised the research report sharing event highlighting the experience of the last 10 years of their ‘EYE (Education for Youth Empowerment)’ programme.

The report shows that the rate of easy entry into the workplace of the technically skilled youth is much higher.

“Development agencies and private sector cooperation with the government is very much needed to prepare the youth for the future,” said Zahid Ahsan. “In addition to employment, we also need to create entrepreneurs. We have to work together to create a smart generation for smart Bangladesh.”