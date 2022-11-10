13000 applicants pass 41st BCS written exam

A total of 13000 applicants have passed the written examination of the 41st civil service recruitment test.

The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) published the result following a special meeting at its office on Thursday.

The written exam was held in December last year. According to sources, the delay in publishing results was due to the mistake of 318 examiners and inaccuracies in the marks of 15,135 answer sheets.

The circular of 41st BCS was published on 27 November 2019, seeking applications against 2,135 posts on various cadres. A record number of 475,000 applicants registered for the 41st BCS preliminary exam.

The two-hour preliminary test was held on 19 March 2021 after a long delay. The result of the preliminary test was out on 1 August 2021, with 21,056 candidates clearing the test.