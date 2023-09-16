US supports 42000 pry students in Cox's Bazar

The Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Saturday supported about 42,000 students in 140 government primary schools in two upazilas of Cox's Bazar under the school feeding programme.

The USDA provided the assistance in Cox's Bazar Sadar and Ukhiya upazila as the United States has supported the national school feeding programmes in Bangladesh through the USDA, the McGovern-Dole Food for Education and Child Nutrition Programme, for over two decades, said a press release here.

Their financial support with World Food Programme's (WFP) technical assistance has been critical to the success achieved through the national school feeding programme, it said.

According to the release, school feeding helps combat child hunger and poor nutrition, promote good eating habits among children and improve livelihood opportunities for their communities.

With the provision of nutritious and tasty fortified biscuits as morning snacks, complemented by teacher training, and relevant education and nutrition support, millions of children's lives have changed for the better thanks to improved health, nutrition and learning outcomes.