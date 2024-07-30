Amnesty International calls to end mass arrests, arbitrary detention

Responding to reports of the arrest and detention of student leaders, protest participants and members of opposition parties following the quota-reform protests, with over 9000 arrests over the weekend in Bangladesh, Smriti Singh, Regional Director for South Asia at Amnesty International, said, “The mass arrest and arbitrary detention of student protesters is a witch hunt by the authorities to silence anyone who dares to challenge the government and is a tool to further perpetuate a climate of fear.”

“Reports suggest that these arrests are entirely politically motivated, in retaliation for the exercise of human rights. It is essential that the Bangladeshi authorities respect people’s rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.