Prices of essentials will remain at tolerable level during Ramadan: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday told the Parliament that it will be possible to keep the prices of essential commodities in the market at tolerable level in the upcoming holy month of Ramadan.

“I hope that the price inflation will remain at an acceptable level during the holy month of Ramadan and it will be possible to rein in the prices of daily essential goods in the market,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina, also Leader of the House, said this while responding to a written question of ruling party lawmaker Ali Azam from Bhola-2 during the Prime Minister’s question answer session.

As a result of the government's steps, she said, there will be relief in the lives of poor people, especially poor families, elderly persons, widows, abandoned by husband and low income group people.