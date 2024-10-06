USTDA provides grant for food security in Bangladesh

The US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) announced it has awarded a feasibility study grant to Bangladesh’s prepared foods and cold chain services company Bonton Foods Limited (Bonton Foods) to support the deployment of a temperature-controlled logistics network of cold storage refrigeration warehouses in Bangladesh.

The study’s goal is to lower costs and reduce losses of dairy, meat, and other food products, resulting in improved food security for people across the country, says a press release by US embassy in Bangladesh.

Bonton Foods selected Minnesota-based Land O’Lakes Venture37 to conduct the study.

“Facilitating private sector investment is vital to Bangladesh’s food security goals. Our partnership with Bonton Foods will help mobilize capital and deploy innovative solutions that address the needs of Bangladesh’s people,” said Enoh T Ebong, USTDA’s director.

“We look forward to demonstrating the positive role that US technology can play in unlocking greater access to fresh foods,” he adds.

