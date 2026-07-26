HC petition seeks order to stop garbage collection fees from Dhaka households

A writ petition has been filed seeking a High Court directive to stop the collection of fees or charges for collecting household waste by cycle-van in the areas under the Dhaka North City Corporation and Dhaka South City Corporation.

The petition was filed today, Sunday, with the relevant bench of the High Court by a lawyer of the Supreme Court.

A Prothom Alo report published on 18 May under the headline ‘Workers haul the waste, leaders fill their pockets’ was attached to the petition, along with other reports on the issue. Supreme Court lawyer Salah Uddin Regan cited these reports in support of the writ petition.