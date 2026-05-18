Workers haul the waste, leaders fill their pockets

The rickshaw van was overflowing with rotten leftovers from homes and restaurants, broken plastic items, bottles, sacks and filthy polythene bags. Two persons, a young man and a teenage boy, were pushing the heavy van forward with all their strength.

Pedestrians close by hurriedly past avoiding the foul stench spreading from the cart. But the two workers cannot stop. No matter how exhausting the job is, they must deliver the waste-filled van to the designated site — a temporary waste transfer station or a secondary transfer station (STS).

At around 2:30 pm last Saturday, the two workers were found on a road beside Panthakunja Park in the capital. The van driver’s name is Rubel, while the teenage assistant with him is Saidur. Together, they collect waste from homes and restaurants on several roads in Ward No. 16 of the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).

Rubel and Saidur begin working every day at around 9:00 am and usually finish between 4:00 pm and 5:00 pm. Rubel receives a monthly salary of Tk 13,000 from the waste collection company he works for, locally known as a ‘van service’. Saidur earns Tk 10,000 a month.

Rubel lives in the Kathalbagan area with his mother and brother. The rent for their one-room home is Tk 8,000 a month.