AL mayoral candidates take lead in both Khulna, Barishal city polls

The ruling Awami League (AL) nominated mayoral candidates in both Barishal and Khulna City Corporations elections are ahead of their nearest contestants by a big margin.

In Khulna, the immediate past mayor, Talukder Abdul Khaleque, is leading the elections by a big margin as he bagged 35,540 votes while his nearest contestant, Maulana Abdul Awal, got 9,507 votes in 75 centres of total 289.

In Barishal, AL nominated Abul Khair Abdullah has taken a lead, securing 12,787 votes, higher by 9,683 from his nearest contestant Syed Faizul Karim, the candidate of IAB.