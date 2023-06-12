AL mayoral candidates take lead in both Khulna, Barishal city polls

The ruling Awami League (AL) nominated mayoral candidates in both Barishal and Khulna City Corporations elections are ahead of their nearest contestants by a big margin.
In Khulna, the immediate past mayor, Talukder Abdul Khaleque, is leading the elections by a big margin as he bagged 35,540 votes while his nearest contestant, Maulana Abdul Awal, got 9,507 votes in 75 centres of total 289.
In Barishal, AL nominated Abul Khair Abdullah has taken a lead, securing 12,787 votes, higher by 9,683 from his nearest contestant Syed Faizul Karim, the candidate of IAB.
In Khulna city, five candidates have been contesting for the mayoral post while 136 candidates are vying for 31 general councillor posts and 39 candidates competing for 10 reserved councillor posts.
The mayoral candidates are – ruling Awami League nominated immediate past KCC mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque, Islami Andolan Bangladesh’s Maulana Abdul Awal, Jatiya Party’s Shafiqul Islam Madhu, Zaker Party’s SM Sabbir Hossain and independent candidate Shafiqur Rahman (Mushfique).
The number of voters in the Khulna City Corporation is 535,529. Among them, 266,696 are female and 268,833 are male. Voting is being held at 1,732 booths of 289 polling centres.
Barishal city has 276,298 voters. Among them 137,489 are male voters and 138,809 female. CCTV cameras were installed at 894 polling booths in 30 wards. Seven candidates are vying for mayoral post while 116 are contesting for councillor post. 42 candidates are contesting for the reserved seats for women councillors.