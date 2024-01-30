125 Nobel laureates propose to review case against Dr Yunus

As many as 242 global leaders including 125 Nobel laureates in an open letter to prime minister Sheikh Hasina have made a proposal to send a team of independent legal experts to review case filed against Dr Yunus under labour law as well the current investigation being conducted by the Anti-Corruption Commission.

Expressing profound concern over the continued harassment and potential jailing of Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus, the open letter issued on Monday termed the trial process against Nobel laureate Dr Yunus as ‘travesty of justice’.

Former UN secretary general Ban Ki Moon, former US president and Nobel laureate Barak Obama, former vice president Al Gore, and former secretary of state Hilary Clinton feature among the signatories.

The signatories include 16 Nobel peace prize winners including Shirin Ebadi, Mohamed ElBaradei, Tawakkol Karman, Nadia Murad and Maria Ressa, six Nobel literature prize winners including JM Coetzee and Orhan Pamuk, 12 Nobel prize winners in Economy including Joseph Stiglitz. Moreover, the list of signatories include 36 Nobel laureates in Chemistry, 29 Noble laureates in Medicine and 26 Nobel laureates in Physics.