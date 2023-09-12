Bangladesh to purchase aeroplanes, satellite from France

Bangladesh deeply appreciates France's development cooperation support in various areas, e.g. from water treatment to clean energy, from urban development to inclusive health services, featuring climate-oriented projects. A $200 million financing agreement was signed today with the French Agency for Development alongside the Government of Bangladesh and the Asian Development Bank to support the urban development of more than 86 municipalities across Bangladesh.

Bangladesh and France stress the importance of the crucial ecosystem services provided by forests and wetlands and commit to deepening their cooperation to conserve and expand Bangladesh's rich mangroves that are vital reserves of both biodiversity and carbon. France appreciates Bangladesh's continued efforts in conserving its mangrove forest in the southwest region and the biodiversity therein.

Bangladesh and France are also determined to step up their joint efforts ahead of the UN conference on Oceans, co-chaired by France and Costa Rica, to be held in Nice in 2025.

Bangladesh invites France to jointly explore ventures in leveraging marine resources in the Bay of Bengal in a sustainable manner.

They welcome the adoption of the Agreement under UNCLOS on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity of Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction in August 2023.

Both countries reiterate their interest in expanding bilateral trade and exploring potentials for investment in quality and resilient infrastructure development in Bangladesh, including in the railway sector.

The Prime Minister of Bangladesh and the President of the French Republic express the hope that the Bangladesh-France Investment Summit to be held on 23 and 25 October 2023 in Paris and Toulouse would inject new impetus to bilateral trade and investment relations.

France expresses its confidence in the economic prospects offered by Bangladesh for shared growth and inclusive development.

They recall the depth of their economic partnership, spanning every sector from industry to services, and express their willingness to further deepen and widen it through business-to-business collaboration.

France lauds the adoption of the National Action Plan on the Labour sector of Bangladesh (2021-2026) and stresses the importance of its implementation and the diversification of Bangladesh's economy in order to facilitate a smooth and sustainable transition under the Generalised Scheme of Preferences (GSP) of the European Union.

2. Partnership for strategic autonomy, peace and security

Bangladesh and France reaffirm their unwavering commitment to international law and the UN Charter, notably the principle of peaceful resolution of conflicts, and an abiding faith in multilateralism.

In that regard, France and Bangladesh reiterate their commitment to territorial integrity and sovereignty of all nations. They affirm that the war inUkraine constitutes a violation of international law, in particular of the UN Charter and is a serious threat to the rules-based international order.

They express their support for all efforts towards the establishment of a just and lasting peace in line with the principles of the UN Charter. They express concern over the global consequences of the war - be it financial, economic and on food and energy security - bearing on all nations,and state their readiness to engage together in order to address those challenges.

France appreciates Bangladesh's leading contribution to the UN peacekeeping and peace building processes, particularly in Africa. Bangladesh and France reiterate their support for UN peacekeeping operations and express their willingness to regularly consult on mission mandates and their implementation in relevant contexts.

Both countries condemn unconstitutional change of government and unlawful military takeover in any country, and call for urgent and unimpeded humanitarian assistance for those displaced due to conflicts, violence and atrocity crimes.