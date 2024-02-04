Hajj registration slumps, 37pc quota lies unfulfilled

Bangladesh has registered a significantly low turnout for Hajj registration this year, as only 63 per cent of the country's quota has so far been fulfilled, despite the extension of the registration period four times.

Against such a backdrop, the authorities are scheduled to close the registration on Tuesday.

It was learned through conversations with some aspiring pilgrims and owners of some Hajj agencies that the high exchange rate of dollars, increased cost of Hajj, and house rent hike in Saudi Arabia led to the slump in the registration. Also, there has been growing interest for Umrah among Muslims here.