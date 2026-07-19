Zia assassination: How Major Mozzaffar was identified

International Crimes Tribunal prosecutor Tanvir Hasan Zoha has provided an account of how Mozzaffar Hossain was identified. According to him, a certain individual had communicated with Masud Uddin Chowdhury using multiple mobile phone numbers and had also exchanged text messages with him. It was through this trail that police ultimately identified and arrested Mozzaffar.

On 7 May, Tribunal-2 ordered that Masud Uddin Chowdhury, a former member of parliament for the Feni-3 constituency, be shown as arrested in a crimes against humanity case. The tribunal also granted investigators permission to interrogate him in connection with the case.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, prosecutor Tanvir Hasan Zoha said that, as part of the investigation, the tribunal's investigating agency conducted a forensic examination of Masud Uddin's mobile phone. Investigators also obtained its Call Detail Records (CDRs), that is, detailed records of everyone who had communicated with Masud Uddin through the phone.