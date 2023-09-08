Sacked DAG Imran seeks shelter at US embassy

Imran Ahmed Bhuiyan, a former deputy attorney general who was sacked from his job following a statement in favour of Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus, has sought shelter in the United States embassy in Dhaka along with his family members.
They reached the embassy on Friday afternoon and are waiting in the waiting room there, said Shahidullah, deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (Gulshan division).
When asked about the issue, US embassy spokesperson Bryan Schiller declined to make any comment, saying, "We don't have any information right now to provide you."
Meanwhile, The Daily Star, in a report, quoted the sacked DAG as saying, "I am at the American embassy, along with my whole family, seeking shelter. There are police personnel outside. I was sacked today... Over the last four-five days, I have been receiving threats on my Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp. This government repays love with imprisonment. I don't have a US visa; I somehow managed to leave home with just three bags and my three daughters, and now, I am sitting here. Please pray for us."
Imran Ahmed came into the spotlight after he told the media on the High Court premises on Monday that Dr Muhammad Yunus is a respected person, and his honor is being disregarded through judicial harassment.
He also disclosed that the attorney general's office is preparing a statement condemning world leaders for their call to stop harassment of Dr Yunus, and he will not sign the statement.
On Thursday, he was dismissed from his position. The law ministry issued a notification in this regard, saying that the dismissal was made in accordance with an order issued by the president.