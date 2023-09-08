Order to dismiss Deputy Attorney General Imran issued

The notification issued by the Solicitor Wing of the Law and Justice Division, stated that under Section 4(1) of the Bangladesh Law Officers Order 1972, Deputy Attorney General Imran Ahmed Bhuiyan has been relieved from service.

A total of 160 world leaders, including former US state secretary Hillary Clinton and UN secretary general Ban Ki Moon, wrote to prime minister Sheikh Hasina, expressing concern for initiating a case against Dr Muhammad Yunus filed for breach of labour law and graft charges and demanding suspension of the trial.

Deputy attorney general Imran Ahmed Bhuiyan told the newspersons that over 107 Nobel laureates, former president of the US, secretary of state and many others issued a statement in favour of Dr Yunus saying that he has recently been targeted by what they believe to be continuous judicial harassment.

Claiming that countering the open letter a statement will be issued from the office of attorney general, the state’s law officer said, “A notice has been issued to all the people who work at the office of attorney general to sign the statement. I have decided that I won’t sign the statement.”