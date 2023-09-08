Deputy Attorney General Imran dismissed: Law minister

Deputy attorney general (DAG) Imran Ahmed, who came into limelight after commenting on the statement regarding Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus, has been suspended. Law minister Anisul Huq confirmed this in response to a question from the newspersons at the Akhaura railway station on Friday morning.
Earlier, the law minister reached Akhaura railway junction by train at around 10:30 am Friday. The newspersons present there asked him whether any action is being taken against Imran Ahmed Bhuiyan or not. In response, Anisul Huq said, “He has been dismissed.”
Earlier, more than 150 prominent personalities of the world, including more than 100 Nobel laureates, issued an open letter addressing prime minister Sheikh Hasina, expressing their concerns over the case filed against Dr Muhammad Yunus on the allegation of breaching the labour law.
Deputy attorney general Imran Ahmed spoke to the newspersons about this in front of the High Court (HC).
He said, “I think Dr Muhammad Yunus is a respected person. He is being defamed and it’s a legal harassment.”
He also claimed that a counter statement against the open letter from more than 150 eminent personalities would be issued from the office of the attorney general. He said, “A notice has been issued asking all the people working at the attorney general’s office to sign the statement. However, I have decided not to sign it.”
Speaking to the newspersons the following day during an event at the National Press Club, law minister Anisul Haque said, “He (Imran Ahmed Bhuiyan) is an acting deputy attorney general. If he wants to talk to the media, he must resign first or else he must seek permission from the attorney general. However, he didn’t do that. He broke the discipline.”
'He must go to jail if involved in crime'
While addressing an event at the Sagar-Runi auditorium in the Dhaka Reporters Unity, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, “The trial of my case started a few days ago. Probably, I too will have to go to prison within a matter of one or one and a half months.”
Speaking regarding Mirza Fakhrul’s remark, “I don’t know why he will have to go to prison. However, if he is involved in any crime, he must go to jail.”
In response to a question regarding the appeal for Khaleda Zia’s permanent bail and her treatment abroad, the law minister said, “There is no scope for that legally.”