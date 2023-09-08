Deputy Attorney General Imran dismissed: Law minister

Earlier, more than 150 prominent personalities of the world, including more than 100 Nobel laureates, issued an open letter addressing prime minister Sheikh Hasina, expressing their concerns over the case filed against Dr Muhammad Yunus on the allegation of breaching the labour law.

Deputy attorney general Imran Ahmed spoke to the newspersons about this in front of the High Court (HC).

He said, “I think Dr Muhammad Yunus is a respected person. He is being defamed and it’s a legal harassment.”