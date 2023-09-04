Dr Yunus ‘victim of judicial harassment’, won’t sign statement: Deputy attorney general

Deputy attorney general Emran Ahmed Bhuiyan told the newspersons that over 107 Nobel laureates, former president of the US, secretary of state and many others issued a statement in favour of Dr Yunus saying that he has recently been targeted by what they believe to be continuous judicial harassment.

Claiming that countering the open letter a statement will be issued from the office of attorney general, the state’s law officer said, “A notice has been issued to all the people who work at the office of attorney general to sign the statement. I have decided that I won’t sign the statement.”

Asked, Emran Ahmed Bhuiyan said, “I agree with the statement of over hundred people including former US president Barack Obama and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton.”