Disciplinary action to be taken against deputy attorney general: Law minister

When asked about the consequences of the DAG's statement, the law minister said, "I will look into the matter."

Emran Ahmed Bhuiyan talked to newspersons in front of the annexed building of the High Court on Monday.

Emran said, "I think Dr Muhammad Yunus is a respected person. His honour is being disregarded and this is judicial harassment."

The deputy attorney general also said that over 107 Nobel laureates, former president of the US, secretary of state and many others issued a statement in favour of Dr Yunus, saying that he has recently been targeted by what they believe to be continuous judicial harassment.