Disciplinary action to be taken against deputy attorney general: Law minister

Deputy attorney general Emran Ahmed Bhuiyan has breached the discipline by making remarks on the statements by world leaders in favour of Dr Muhammad Yunus, said law justice and parliamentary affairs minister Anisul Huq.
The minister said this to newspersons after a discussion on the proposed draft of Cyber Security Act organised by Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists at the National Press club on Tuesday.
Later, speaking to Prothom Alo, Anisul Huq said steps are being taken against Emran.
The law minister said he (Emran Ahmed Bhuiyan) is a DAG at the office of the attorney general. If he wants to talk to newspersons, either he needs to resign or take permission from the attorney general.
Anisul Huq said Emran Ahmed Bhuiyan has breached the discipline as he didn't do that.
When asked about the consequences of the DAG's statement, the law minister said, "I will look into the matter."
Emran Ahmed Bhuiyan talked to newspersons in front of the annexed building of the High Court on Monday.
Emran said, "I think Dr Muhammad Yunus is a respected person. His honour is being disregarded and this is judicial harassment."
The deputy attorney general also said that over 107 Nobel laureates, former president of the US, secretary of state and many others issued a statement in favour of Dr Yunus, saying that he has recently been targeted by what they believe to be continuous judicial harassment.
Claiming that countering the open letter a statement will be issued from the office of attorney general, the state’s law officer said, “A notice has been issued to all the people who work at the office of attorney general to sign the statement. I have decided that I won’t sign the statement.”
Asked, Emran Ahmed Bhuiyan said, “I agree with the statement of over hundred people including former US president Barack Obama and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton.”