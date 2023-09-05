DAG Emran made the remark to make someone happy: Attorney General

AM Amin Uddin said, “You journalists look into it, why Emran Ahmed Bhuiyan did it and what was his motive? Whom does he want to make happy?”

Replying to a query on Emran Ahmed Bhuiyan receiving an instruction in WhatsApp, the attorney general insisted, “Will he not speak to me? Do I have any WhatsApp group? Do I myself run any WhatsApp group? I am telling you that he has a motive. Surely he has done it intentionally; you journalists look into it.”

Replying to another query on possible action against Emran Ahmed Bhuiyan, AM Amin Uddin said, “I am nobody to take action and I am not the recruitment authority either.”

Asked, AM Amin Uddin said, “Emran Ahmed Bhuiyan did it intentionally. Listen, if anyone at your office tells you that your boss says it, will you not speak to your boss then? You will have to verify the truth. Instead, you went to press without verifying it. There is another motive for sure and he did this for that. Surely he made such remarks to make someone happy.”