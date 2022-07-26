Fazle Rabbi Miah laid to rest in Gaibandha

Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Deputy Speaker Advocate Fazle Rabbi Miah was laid to eternal rest at his family graveyard at Gutia village under Saghata upazila in the district this afternoon, reports BSS.

Earlier, his second namaz-e-janaza was held on Bharatkhali High School ground around 3.20pm.

People from all walks of life including political leaders and workers, government officials and social workers joined the janaza.

Hafez Roknuzzaman Swapon, nephew of Fazle Rabbi, conducted the namaz-e-janaza.