Fazle Rabbi Miah laid to rest in Gaibandha

Earlier, his body was brought to the school ground from Helenchaarea of Velakopabeel (dried water body) of the upazila and people were allowed to pay their last tributes to him.
A mourning meeting was also held before janaza.
Awami League presidium member Shajahan Khan, Monowar Hossain Chowdhury , Gaibandha district AL general secretary Abu Bakar Siddique, vice-president Farhad Abdullah Harun Bablu, Saghata upazila chairman Zahangir Kabir, Fulchhari upazila chairman GM Selim Parvez and Saghata upazila AL president Shamsul Arefin addressed the meeting.
Rabbi Miah's son-in-law justice Khorshed Alam Sarker moderated the meeting.
Farhad Rabbi, younger brother of Fazle Rabbi, requested all to pray for eternal peace of the departed soul.
JS whip Mahabub Ara Begum Gini was also present there.
A contingent of police led by district magistrate Oliur Rahman and superintendent of police Tawhidul Islam gave a guard of honour to Fazle Rabbi, also a valiant freedom fighter, paying respect to his role in the 1971 Liberation War.
After that, his body was taken to village home at Gatia where his third namaz-e-janaza was held. Later, he was buried at his family graveyard around 5pm following a full of state honour.
Rabbi passed away at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, the USA at 2.00am on Saturday (Bangladesh time) while he was undergoing treatment there.
A plane EK-582 carrying his body landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Monday.
Then the body was taken to Jatiya Eidga Maidan adjacent to Bangladesh Supreme Court where he practiced for several years.
On Eidgah Maidan, lawmakers, colleagues of the court, Gaibandha people living in Dhaka and well-wishers paid tribute to him by placing wreaths on his coffin. Later, the body was taken to Velakopabeel, near to Bonarpara of Saghata upazila.