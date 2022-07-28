PM Hasina stresses export instead of remittance

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday highlighted the need for focusing on export to earn foreign currencies instead of depending on remittance.

"We have to focus more on export for earning foreign currencies instead of depending on remittance only," she said.

The prime minister also asked all concerned to diversify local products to explore new markets abroad.

She said this while inaugurating 24 Technical Training Centres (TTCs) including Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Centennial TTC at the upazila level, joining virtually from her official residence, Ganabhaban.