‘Joy Bangla’ now a slogan for fleeing Awami League terrorists: Humaiun Kobir
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir has said that ‘Joy Bangla’ has now become a slogan used by terrorists of the Awami League, whose activities are banned, as they flee. There will be no place for terrorists in Bangladesh.
The state minister made the remarks while responding to questions from journalists at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday morning.
A journalist asked whether the ongoing incidents of violence were damaging Bangladesh’s image internationally. In response, Humaiun Kobir said the Awami League has turned into a terrorist organisation. ‘Joy Bangla’ has now become a slogan used by Awami League terrorists as they fled.
No one would escape accountability for throwing petrol bombs or igniting fires, while shouting ‘Joy Bangla’ and then running away. Such activities would be dealt with through strict enforcement of the law, he added.
The state minister said the Awami League’s activities were currently suspended because of its involvement in terrorist activities. The party has now been reduced to carrying out isolated acts of terrorism. Its activities appeared to consist of throwing petrol bombs or setting fires in different places before fleeing.
Referring to Awami League leaders living abroad, Humaiun Kobir said law enforcement agencies were working on the matter of their activities. No one would escape justice, and they would eventually be brought under the law.
People in the country would not be intimidated by such acts of terrorism. Nor would petrol bomb attacks or any other means create an opportunity to bring the party’s fugitive terrorists back to Bangladesh from abroad, he added.
Referring to Awami League leaders living abroad, Humaiun Kobir said law enforcement agencies were working on the matter of their activities. No one would escape justice, and they would eventually be brought under the law.
The state minister said there was no place for terrorists in Bangladesh. He added that terrorists should not be given refuge anywhere in the world.
Humaiun Kobir said the government was working to ensure the safety of the people. He said the government was committed to building a new Bangladesh where everyone would have equal opportunities.
The state minister also said Bangladesh was making progress both nationally and internationally. He added that the country’s standing and visible progress were reaching new heights. A Bangladesh was being built that all its people could be proud of.