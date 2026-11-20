State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir has said that ‘Joy Bangla’ has now become a slogan used by terrorists of the Awami League, whose activities are banned, as they flee. There will be no place for terrorists in Bangladesh.

The state minister made the remarks while responding to questions from journalists at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday morning.

A journalist asked whether the ongoing incidents of violence were damaging Bangladesh’s image internationally. In response, Humaiun Kobir said the Awami League has turned into a terrorist organisation. ‘Joy Bangla’ has now become a slogan used by Awami League terrorists as they fled.