India's Congress for resolving water sharing issue with Bangladesh

Indian National Congress, the main opposition political party of the country, has underlined the need for resolving "long-pending issues through dialogue, especially the sharing of rivers water".

"India-Bangladesh ties have always been marked by openness, trust, cooperation, and mutual respect... We have successfully utilised the relationship to conclude long-standing land and maritime boundary agreements," the party mentioned this in its International Resolution.

"We need to once again lean on those ties to resolve long-pending issues through dialogue, especially the sharing of river waters," the resolution added.