India's Congress for resolving water sharing issue with Bangladesh

The resolution was proposed at the party's 85th Plenary session held in the central Indian city of Raipur today. Congress's former President Sonia Iandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Congress incumbent President M. Mallikarjun Kharge along with other delegates attended the plenary.
The maritime boundary issue with Bangladesh was resolved during Congress rule headed by Manmohan Singh. The land boundary agreement with Bangladesh was inked during Modi's visit to Dhaka in June 2015.
The resolution also called for finding ways to ensure greater economic integration between India and Bangladesh "that is equitable and mutually beneficial, deepen security cooperation, greater connectivity and enhance development partnership/trade".
The Teesta Water Sharing Agreement was proposed to be signed during the then Indian PM Manmohan Singh's tenure in September 2011, is still hanging due to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's strong reservations.
The Congress Resolution was highly critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's neighbourhood policy, saying, "India need to restore strong partnerships with its neighbours and leverage those partnerships to enhance our global profile and stature and to re-establish India's pre-eminent role in the South Asian region".