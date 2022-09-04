Dhaka reiterates deep concern over falling Myanmar's mortar shells

Bangladesh on Sunday reiterated deep concern over falling mortar shells inside its territory, indiscriminate aerial firing from Myanmar in the bordering areas, and air space violations from the neighbouring country, reports BSS.

"We were told that the incident was not provocative at all ... it was totally unintentional and the shells fell inside the border by mistake", foreign minister AK Abdul Momen told journalists referring Myanmar ambassador to Bangladesh U Aung Kyaw Moe who was summoned by the foreign ministry this morning.