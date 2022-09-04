Dhaka reiterates deep concern over falling Myanmar's mortar shells

According to the latest report, on 3 September 2022 two mortar shells fell inside Bangladesh between BP 40 and BP 41.
After being summoned the Myanmar ambassador was also told that such activities are of grave threat to the safety and security of the peace-loving people, violation of border agreement between Bangladesh and Myanmar and contrary to the good neighbourly relationship, a foreign ministry's statement said later.
The ambassador was also urged to ensure that no trespassing of the internally displaced Myanmar Residents takes place from Rakhine.
It was also stressed that a safe, secure and conducive environment in the place of their origin in Rakhine is essential for sustainable and voluntary repatriation of the displaced Rohingyas from Bangladesh.
A diplomatic note was handed over to the Myanmar ambassador in this regards.
The ambassador assured to convey Bangladesh government's strong position on these incidents to his headquarters.
Earlier, mortar shells were found inside Bangladesh launched using Myanmar territory.
The Myanmar ambassador was asked to come to the ministry on 21 August and 28 August and protest notes were handed over to him conveying Bangladesh's grave concerns.