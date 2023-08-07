Two APS appointed to president

Additional deputy commissioner(ADC) of Narayanganj Azizul Haque and Mohammad Sagar Hossain of Jatrabari Sayedabad area have been appointed as assistant private secretary (APS) to president Md Shahabuddin.

The public administration on Sunday issued a separate notification in this regard.

According to both the notifications, the appointments will remain in force as long as the president intends to retain the post or retain them as assistant private secretary.

Apart from this, Sagar Hossain has been appointed in the ninth grade in the pay scale of Tk 22,000 to Tk 53,060 according to the 'National Pay Scale-2015'.