Economist Abul Barkat granted bail in businessman murder case

A court has granted bail to economist Professor Abul Barkat in the case over the murder of businessman Abdul Wadud during the July mass uprising in the capital’s Nilkhet area.

Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Mustafizur Rahman passed the order today, Tuesday. Public prosecutor Shamsuddoha Sumon confirmed the information to Prothom Alo.

Lawyer Shahinur Islam filed the bail petition on behalf of Abul Barkat, while public prosecutor Shamsuddoha Sumon opposed the appeal. After hearing arguments from both sides, the court granted him bail.