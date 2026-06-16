Economist Abul Barkat granted bail in businessman murder case
A court has granted bail to economist Professor Abul Barkat in the case over the murder of businessman Abdul Wadud during the July mass uprising in the capital’s Nilkhet area.
Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Mustafizur Rahman passed the order today, Tuesday. Public prosecutor Shamsuddoha Sumon confirmed the information to Prothom Alo.
Lawyer Shahinur Islam filed the bail petition on behalf of Abul Barkat, while public prosecutor Shamsuddoha Sumon opposed the appeal. After hearing arguments from both sides, the court granted him bail.
Last Sunday, acting on a police appeal, the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Monirul Islam ordered that Abul Barkat be shown arrested in the case and sent to jail.
However, as the defence had filed a bail petition, the court scheduled a bail hearing for Monday. On Monday, lawyer Sara Hossain submitted a bail petition, which the court rejected.
On the night of 10 July last year, members from the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police arrested Abul Barkat from his residence on Road No. 3 in Dhanmondi.
He was subsequently sent to jail in a case accusing him of embezzling Tk 2.97 billion (297 crore) obtained through fraudulent loans from Janata Bank in the name of AnonTex Group. On 7 June, the Appellate Division granted Abul Barkat bail in that case.
However, before the release process could be completed, Inspector Amzad Hossain Talukdar of the Ramna zonal team of DB police applied to have him shown arrested in the Abdul Wadud murder case. The court had set Sunday for a hearing in the presence of the accused.
According to the arrest application, investigators found information suggesting that Abul Barkat was involved in providing financial support and necessary instructions to leaders and activists of the Awami League, Chhatra League, Jubo League, Swechchhasebak League and Awami League-backed groups (whose activities now banned) in the Dhaka University area during the July movement.
According to case documents, businessman Abdul Wadud was shot dead during the protests in the Nilkhet area under New Market police station on the afternoon of 19 July 2024. Following the incident, his brother-in-law, Abdur Rob, filed a murder case with New Market police station.
The case names 130 people as accused, including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and former Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader.