Final round of talks on PCA begins in Dhaka tomorrow

Talks to finalise the draft Partnership and Cooperation Agreement with the European Union are set to begin in Dhaka tomorrow, Wednesday.

Officials in Dhaka hope the two-day meeting will be the final round of negotiations ahead of signing the Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (PCA) by June.

Through the signing, Bangladesh expects a qualitative upgrade in its relations with the 27-member European bloc, the European Union.

Officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Paola Pampaloni, deputy managing director of the European External Action Service, arrived in Dhaka on Tuesday afternoon to attend the meeting scheduled to be held in the capital tomorrow.

She will lead the European Union side at the talks. The Bangladesh delegation will be led by Md Nazrul Islam, secretary (east and west) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Officials said that on Wednesday afternoon, delegations from both sides will meet for the fifth and final round of talks. They hope that after four rounds of discussions, the two-day meetings in Dhaka and Sylhet will finalise the draft PCA, which contains 83 clauses. After completing some formalities, preparations will be made to sign the agreement by June.